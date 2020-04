April 11, 2020, Karaj, Alborz, Iran: Iranian medical staff work on the production of COVID-19 test kits at the Pishtaz-Teb knowledge-based medical company just outside the city of Karaj, in the northern Alborz Province. Iran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not. Iran is one of the most affected by pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Credit Image: © Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Wire)