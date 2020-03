epa06804765 Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (C) inspects a honor guard as she visits the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (Unidad Militar de Emergencias, UME) at the Spanish Air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside of the capital Madrid, Spain, 13 June 2018. The UME - which is active since 2006 - is the newest branch of the Spanish Armed Forces and is mainly deployed in disaster relief operations in Spain. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR