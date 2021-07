epa09031962 (FILE) - Demonstrators protest outside Malta's House of Parliament over the murder of late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia , in Valletta, Malta, 26 November 2019 (reissued 23 February 2021). More than three years after the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta, a court has sentenced one of three defendants to 15 years in prison, after he admitted to the killing, media in Malta reported. Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed on 16 October 2017 in Malta, while investigating the Panama Papers case. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA