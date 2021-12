epa09657070 Health workers wearing overalls and protective masks at work in the intensive care unit of the hospital of Cremona amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Cremona, northern Italy, 26 December 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi's government has brought in a series of new COVID-19 prevention measures, including the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors, due to the sharp upswing in contagion and the arrival of the Omicron variant. It was already mandatory for people to wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces. The government has also decided to close Italy's night clubs and dance halls and ban open-air parties that attract crowds of people until January 31. It has also reduced the duration of the 'Super Green Pass' health certificate for people who are vaccinated for the coronavirus from nine to six months. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA