Photo Must Be Credited ©Alpha Press 073074 14/12/2020 Joesph Carroll receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at the Hurley Clinic in London, as hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors begin opening across England. GP practices in more than 100 locations will have the vaccine delivered to them on Monday, with some opening their clinics later in the afternoon. *** No UK Rights Until 28 Days from Picture Shot Date ***