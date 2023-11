LA SPEZIA, ITALY - AUGUST 05: A view of The Magra river, which is at an all-time low, originates in Tuscany from Mount Borgognone, at an altitude of 1401 meters and flows into the Tyrrhenian Sea at Bocca di Magra, in Liguria, after a 62 km journey on August 05, 2022.. It affects the provinces of Massa Carrara and La Spezia, from Pontremoli to Ameglia, and the whole territory of Lunigiana. The situation of water shortage is also worsening for its tributaries. The drought is becoming increasingly severe in the northern regions of Italy. Rivers are at an all-time low after a rainless and snowless winter. This situation entails risks for agriculture, river habitats and also for the production of hydroelectric energy in a particularly difficult moment for Italy. GIAN MARCO BENEDETTO / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM