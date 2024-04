ROME, ITALY - MARCH 25: Security measures are taken at the famous St. Peter's Square as the Italy's Interior Ministry decided to strengthen security and control within the country ahead of Easter and due to the terrorist attack in the Russian capital Moscow, on March 25, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Number of Italian gendarmes (Carabinieri) and Italian police (Polizia di Stato) on duty in the Vatican's famous St. Peter's Square. Baris Seckin / Anadolu. Profimedia Images