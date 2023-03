epa10428740 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks with students during his visit to the Lomonosov Moscow State University during the Day of Russian Students 'Tatiana's Day' In Moscow, Russia 2023. The name 'Tatiana's Day' comes from the name of the early Christian martyr Tatyana, whose memory is celebrated in the Orthodox Church on 25 January. After the establishment of Moscow University, 'Tatiana's Day' began to be celebrated first as the birthday of the university, and later as a holiday for Russian students. EPA-EFE/MAXIM MISHIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL