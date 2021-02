Washington DC , June1, 2019, USA: Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies at the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties will hold a hearing on H.R. 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act. The purpose of the hearing is to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice. CAP/MPI/PYL ©PYL/MPI/Capital Pictures