August 3, 2022 - Mediterranean Sea - Four F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing 1 (CVW-1) fly in formation with a French air force Airbus A330 MRTT and two Rafale F-3Rs alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.,Image: 711777884, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no