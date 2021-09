Talibanii au ucis patru presupuşi răpitori şi le-au atârnat corpurile în public

epa09420590 Taliban stand guard as Shiite Muslims attend a mourning procession during Ashura, in Herat, Afghanistan, 19 August 2021. Hundreds of Shiite Muslims marked the Ashura Day in Afghanistan, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Islam's Prophet Muhammad, few days after Taliban swept into Kabul, declared victory and promised they would protect the country's minorities. EPA-EFE/STRINGER