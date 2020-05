epa08428481 Residents of Lavapies neighborhood take part in the last daily gratitude applause to thank medical and health care personnel amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain, 17 May 2020. Spain faces a de-escalation process amid several weeks of a lockdown to avoid the spreading of pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Mariscal