epa08582055 Israeli military vehicles relocate at a gathering site next to the Israeli-Syrian border, in the Golan Heights, 03 August 2020. According to an Israeli military spokesperson, four Syrian militants had been reportedly killed in the early morning by Israeli soldiers, as they thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, on the southern Golan Heights, adjacent to an army post. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI