epa09608773 Passengers undergo anti-Covid-19 tests at the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 28 November 2021. On 26 November Italy imposed an entry ban on passengers arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini after a new potentially more dangerous variant of coronavirus, the B.1.1.529 Coronavirus variant Omicron was discovered in South Africa. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS