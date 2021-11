. Only for use in this story. Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission (5219914t) The orphan ringtail possum Orphaned possums cared for at Taronga Zoo, Sydney, Australia - 05 Oct 2015 FULL COPY: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/r78m A Taronga Zoo vet nurse is providing round-the-clock care to an orphaned Brushtail Possum joey ? with a little help from a soft toy kangaroo! Felicity Evans has taken on the role of surrogate mum to the four-month-old possum, carrying a makeshift pouch and waking in the middle of the night to bottle feed and toilet the joey. The female joey, who Felicity has nicknamed ?Bettina?, was brought to Taronga Wildlife Hospital in September, after being found alone and suffering from dehydration in Mosman. The joey received emergency first aid and has since made a remarkable recovery in Felicity?s care. ?She?s feeding really well and is quite a vocal little thing. She?ll sit in the spare room next to me and call out when she?s ready to feed,? said Felicity. The joey has also found a fluffy new pal in the form of a soft toy kangaroo, which she clings to tightly while feeding and sleeping.,Image: 261176295, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: CREDIT: Paul Fahy/Taronga/REX Shutterstock. Only for use in this story. Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia