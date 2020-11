epa07270437 A man sits on a couch inside the media room at the Consumer Electronics Show and watches US President Donald J. Trump address the nation on a TV on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2019. The annual CES, which takes place from 08 to 11 January, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH