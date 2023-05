TVR a cheltuit aproape 400.000 de euro pentru participarea la Eurovision 2023, unde România a obținut cel mai slab rezultat din istorie. Pe ce s-au dat banii?

May 10, 2023, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom: England: Singer and songwriter Theodor Andrei at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 as the Romanian entry, performing his song D.G.T. (Off and On) in the Semi Final Two at Liverpool Arena. The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is taking place in Liverpool, after Ukraine, winner of the 2022 contest with the song 'Stefania' by K. Orchestra, was unable to meet the demands of hosting the event due to security concerns caused by the Russian invasion (Credit Image: © Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire)