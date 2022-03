A Ukrainian refugees woman rests in her luggage after arriving at the main railway station in Krakow as more than million people already fled Ukraine for Poland - March 9, 2022. As the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is expected to force up to 5 million Ukrainians to flee the country. Many of the refugees will seek asylum in Poland. The escapees are often accommodated by individuals and NGOs,Image: 668546347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia