Ukrainian flee from the town of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022. Russian forces continue to attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital, although they have faced stiff resistance and logistical challenges since launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last month. Russian troops are advancing from the northwest and northeast of the city. Refugees Escaping From Irpin, Kyiv, Ukraine - 13 Mar 2022,Image: 669535139, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia