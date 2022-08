FILED - 23 June 2022, Belgium, Brussels: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participates via video conference in the EU-Western Balkans Summit. Ukraine has won backing from European Union leaders on Thursday to become official candidate to join the bloc, a seminal move that comes after months of lobbying from the war-torn country to start the long road to membership. Photo: -/European Council/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full