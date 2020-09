epa08649912 A woman views a 3-D installation titiled 'Museum of the Moon' by British artist Luke Jerram during the fifteenth White Night Festival in Riga, Latvia, 05 September 2020. White Night in Riga is part of an international project called European White Nights launched by five European capitals ? Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Riga and Rome ? currently joining cities in the world. The idea of White Night is to make timeless art more accessible to residents, one night a year involving diverse works of art. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS