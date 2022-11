epa08649646 Airport staff stand at an Airbus A320-200 airplane of Middle East Airlines (MEA) in parking position at the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos, Nigeria, 05 September 2020. After a five-month closure of the Nigerian airports to international flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, international flights resumed in Nigeria as a commercial flight by Lebanese carrier Middle East Airlines arrived. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE