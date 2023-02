Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) miners from Zonguldak walk with a man carrying his child's body they extracted from rubble, as they carry out search operations in Antakya, on February 9, 2023, three days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. A group of TTK miners from the city of Zonguldak in northern Turkey arrived in the southeastern Hatay province on February 8 to assist in searches following one of the deadliest tremors in decades. The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 17,100 on February 9, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.,Image: 755020992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Byline: Remi BANET] instead of [Byline: Bulent KILIC]. Please immediately change the erroneous mention on all your online services and s, Model Release: no