epa10126509 A soft toy depicturing the Turkish Bayraktar drone at the Kopytsia toy factory in the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv area, Ukraine, 17 August 2022. The Kopytsia family toy factory makes patriotic themed soft toys depicturing largest Ukrainian transport plane An-225 Mriya, Turkish Bayraktar drones, Javelin and Stinger missiles, the dog-sapper with the name Patron (Cartridge), and so on, which became patriotic symbols for Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO