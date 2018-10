View this post on Instagram

Kidnapper caught with a list of ritual items in Lagos . . A suspected ritualist was, today, caught with a list of human parts needed by those suspected to be his clients. . . The suspect was nabbed at Boys town area in Ipaja, Lagos, while allegedly trying to kidnap a boy. With him was a book containing a list that has 12 pieces of head, 5 legs, heart and other human parts on it. . . Residents of the area descended on him and have resisted the idea of handing him over to the police. As at the time of typing this, they are deliberating on whether or not to set him ablaze.