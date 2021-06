Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces he will be on Blue Origins first human flight into space and invites his brother Mark to join him. The billionaire intends to beat space sector rivals Elon Musk and Richard Branson by being aboard the first human flight launched by his space company Blue Origin on July 20. He surprised his younger brother and best friend Mark by inviting him to be on the flight, and they will also be joined by the winner of a multi-million dollar auction. Bezos, who has an estimated personal wealth of over $180 billion (USD) explained how he has always dreamed of travelling into space and announced: I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. The brothers and four other passengers will launch into space on the first crewed flight of Blue Origins New Shepard rocket and will spend at least 10 minutes floating in zero gravity inside the capsule. The flight could be a major step forward in the quest to send paying travelers to the edge of space. *MANDATORY BYLINE MUST CREDIT: BLUE ORIGIN/MEGA. 09 Jun 2021,Image: 615007622, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia