epa09862368 Ukrainian serviceman holds ammunitions at a site of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a road leading to the Ukrainian city of Makariv, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI