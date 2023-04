Un elicopter al armatei japoneze s-a prăbușit în mare. Toți cei zece membri ai echipajului sunt dați dispăruți

epa10561510 An undated handout photo made available by Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) shows a JGSDF UH-60JA helicopter at an undisclosed location in Japan (issued 06 April 2023). Japan's Defense Ministry has announced a Ground Self-Defense Force's helicopter UH-60JA Black Hawk carrying 10 people has been missing near Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, 06 April 2023. Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force are searching for the missing helicopter, the JCG said. EPA-EFE/JAPAN'S GROUND SELF-DEFENSE FORCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES