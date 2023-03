Commuters wait at the Constitucion train station in Buenos Aires on March 1st, 2023, following an outage caused by a fire which affected the high-voltage system. A massive power outage caused by a fire -in a field 60km north of Buenos Aires and near the high-voltage power lines that connect to the Atucha 1 nuclear power plant- affected millions of people in part of Buenos Aires and several provinces for at least two hours, authorities stated.,Image: 759623534, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no