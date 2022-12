epa07525173 Tourists take photos with the train behind them on Thailand's Death Railway at the River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi province, about 110 km (68 miles) west of Bangkok, Thailand, 24 April 2019. The River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi, now a major tourist attraction, was built the Empire of japan to support its forces in the Burma camapign during World War II. The construction started in October 1942 and it was completed by late October 1943 at the cost of lives of 16,000 allied prisoners of war and 100,000 imprisoned Asian slave laborers of Chinese, South Indian, Malay, Burmese, Japanese and Dutch Indonesian origin. Every year on 25 April, ANZAC Day is observed in commemoration of those who died in the 1915 ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) while fighting in the Gallipoli landings of World War I, as well as remembrance for the Allied soldiers who died building the infamous Death Railway between Thailand and Myanmar. The Allies bombed the death railway in 1945. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET