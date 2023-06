Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023. According to reports an accident occurred on a rollercoaster leaving one person dead. The amusement park was being evacuated and the police have set up cordons.,Image: 785285421, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. SWEDEN OUT MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no