epa05053995 (20/25) Surgeons take bone marrow stem cells from the donor of his brother Daniel Szabo in an operating room of the Child Haematology and Stem Cell Transplant Department of Szent Istvan and Szent Laszlo Unified Hospitals in Budapest, Hungary, 29 September 2015. While lacking an adequate immune system, the patient is kept in a sterile isolation booth for a period of two to three weeks post-operation, during which the transplanted bone marrow becomes functional. The department performs forty to fifty life-saving interventions on children annually. EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT ++ PLEASE REFER TO ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05053975) FOR FULL PACKAGE TEXT