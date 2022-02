2021-05-10 03:16:15 The Netherlands, Rotterdam May 2021 De Hef is the popular name for the Koningshaven Bridge, a railway lifting bridge over the Koningshaven in Rotterdam that has been out of use for train traffic since 24 September 1993. The bridge was part of the Breda - Rotterdam railway line. Photo: ANP / Hollandse Hoogte / Paul van Baardwijk,Image: 658550313, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia