February 17, 2021, Cracow, Lesser Poland, Poland: (L to R) Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis seen posing for a photo during the official start of the 30th anniversary of the V4 Summit...Summit of Heads of Government of the Visegrad Group (V4) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Visegrad Cooperation. The diplomatic summit is hosted by the Poles, who will chair the group until June 2021. (Credit Image: © Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)