Veriga rusească: ce legătură există între explozia unui depozit de muniții din Cehia și otrăvirea fostului spion Serghei Skripal

Prosecutors have named two Russians wanted over the Novichok chemical weapon attack on a former double agent and his daughter in the UK. The country's Crown Prosecution Service named Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov , both aged around 40.They are wanted for conspiracy to murder Russian dissident Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of his daughter Yulia Skripal and a policeman infected while helping investigate the crime.The pair are thought to have left Britain shortly after the attack and never returned.It's believed the nerve agent was smuggled into Britain concealed in a counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle.Prosecutors will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of the two men, but a European Arrest Warrant has been obtained.If caught, they will also be charged with the use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and the policemn, named as Nick Bailey. London's Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said it is likely the suspects were travelling under aliases and Petrov and Boshirov are not their real names. The attack also led to the death of UK national Dawn Sturgess and the poisoning of her partner Charlie Rowley.Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military-grade chemical weapon attack in the Wiltshire where Mr Skripal lived, in March.Wiltshire police officer Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey caught up in the attack but, like the Skripals, recovered with hospital treatment.In June, mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died and her partner Charlie Rowley were hospitalised after they fell ill at his home in nearby Amesbury.It is thought they may have found a container - reportedly a perfume bottle - used by the would-be assassins to transport the Novichok, and Mrs Sturgess put it on her