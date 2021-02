Limitele campaniei de vaccinare în Israel: în ciuda efectelor pozitive, bilanțul pandemiei rămâne mare, iar întoarcerea la normalitate este departe

epaselect epa08655957 Ultra-Orthodox Jews study Torah as they sit on plastic-separated capsule tables aimed to prevent infection with the coronavirus COVID-19 in a yeshiva Bnei Brak, Israel, 09 September 2020. Media reports state police began enforcing a night closures in more than 40 cities across the country as the coronavirus COVID-19 death toll in Israel has passed 1,000. The rate of morbidity and spread of the virus led to new government restrictions aimed to prevent the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN