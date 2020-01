Anteo Marinoni07/01/2020 - Venice (IT.)newsAfter the exceptional high tides of November and December, high pressure weather conditions and descending sea currents favor the phenomenon of low water in the canals of the historic center of Venice.in the pic: boats and gondolas lying on the muddy bottom of an almost dry canal, in the San Marco district. (Credit Image: © Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via ZUMA Press)