NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 19, 2021: A dog at the Zoozashchita-NN veterinary clinic. On February 13, 13 stray dogs with bright blue fur were found and caught at the Dzerzhinskoye Steklo [Dzerzhinsk Glass] factory producing acrylic glass and prussic acid in the city of Dzerzhinsk. The dogs' fur tested positive for the Prussian blue pigment; now the dogs are under supervision at the Zoozashchita-NN vet clinic in Nizhny Novgorod. Mikhail Solunin/TASS