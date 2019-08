VIDEO | Vladimir Putin s-a plimbat cu motocicleta, împreună cu membrii clubului de motociclişti naţionalişti ruşi pro-Kremlin ”Lupii Nopţii”

epa07768102 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) rides an Ural motorbike before the Babylon's Shadow bike show in Sevastopol, Crimea, 10 August 2019. Putin and the Night Wolves bikers took part in an annual show organised by the motorcycle club in the Black Sea peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in March 2014, while tens of thousands of people on 10 August protested against Putin's government following local election violations. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL