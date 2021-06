epa09284821 Cheung Kim Hung, (2R), CEO and executive director of Next Digital limited, Apple Daily?s parent company, arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong, China, 19 June 2021. Cheung and Ryan Law Wai-kwong, Apple Daily editor-in-chief, have been charged with offence of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security under China?s imposed national security law. Law is the first journalist to be charged under the security law. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE