October 12, 2022, Prague, Czech Republic: Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil Daniel Popescu speaks to the media before Informal meeting of European energy ministers in Prague. Main topics of the meeting include hydrogen, energy preparedness for the upcoming winter, decreasing supply of Russian gas to Europe, rising energy prices and possible revision of the European electricity market. (Credit Image: © Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)