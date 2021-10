SVA02 - 19990816 - SVALBARD, NORWAY : Greenpeace activists have fixed a huge banner reading "The Arctic Poisoned by the Chemical Industry" at the Frambren glacier, Sunday 15 August 1999 in Svalbard, Nordic Arctic. The ship MV Greenpeace is currently in the Nordic Arctic to investigate toxic pollution in the area. EPA PHOTO EPA/GREENPEACE/JOHN CUNNINGHAM /cl