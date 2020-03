epa08298229 Police pass by the Trinità dei Monti staircase deserted due to the covid 19 coronavirus outbreak, Rome, Italy 16 March 2020. Italy is under lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi