August 18, 2022, Lviv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, listens to a question during a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, August 18, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The briefing follows discussions on the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia and the Black Sea Initiative on grain exports. (Credit Image: © Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)