epa02983668 Members of 67-year-old Ziona Chana's family pose for a photograph at their home in Baktawng village in Serchhip district about 70km away from Aizawl city capital of Mizoram state, northeast, India, 28 October 2011. With 39 wives and more than 120 children and grandchildren, all staying together, Ziona Chana's family is the world's biggest, a media report said. They all live in a four storied building with 100 rooms in a mountainous village in Mizoram state, sharing borders with Myanmar. The family consumes around 91 kg (200 pounds) of rice and more than 59 kg (130 pounds) of potatoes a day. They are supported by their own resources and occasional donations from followers. Ziona Chana is still keen to expand his family by marrying a few more women. EPA/STR