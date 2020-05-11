De Mihai Toma,

”A fost un tată, un bunic și un soț devotat. A fost căsătorit cu Anne timp de 62 de ani. Îmi fi foarte dor de tine. Te iubesc tată!”, a scris fiul său pe o rețea socială.

Im sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller senior s-a născut în New York, în 1927 și a luptat în armata SUA în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial.

Jerry Stiller a jucat filme precum Heavyweights, The Heartbreak Kid și Zoolander (cu fiul său).

Rolul definitoriu rămâne cel din serialul ”Seinfeld” (1993-1998), unde a jucat rolul lui Frank, simpaticul tată al lui George Constanza.

“Serenity now!” Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/31sVnI7p3T — Sodajerker (@sodajerker) May 11, 2020

A fost căsătorit cu actrita Anne Meara, care a murit în 2015, la 85 de ani.

