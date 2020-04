View this post on Instagram

Im so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag! This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I❤️U D&G!! #ad #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly #DGFamily