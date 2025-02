Pictures MUST credit: Verizon Superstar singer Beyoncé turns as a robot clone, an astronaut , a Barbie veesion called Barbey and prospective US president in a Super Bowl commercial - for which is Sia reported to have been paid $30 million USD, She takes a challenge to break the 5G network of US phone company Verizon. It leads her to take on more and more outrageous feats in a bid to get people checking her out on their mobiles. The 42-year-old icon — who attended the big game between Kansas and San Francisco, moved through various personas in the minute-long commercial. She shares the screen with US actor Tony Hale , who plays Buster Bluth in TV sitcom Arrested Development, who challenges her to break Verizon's network after an opening dance scene. When she’s finished she asks if she broke the internet. Hale , who plays an assistant, says:” Woo! Broke the internet again. She replies: “Wow, it's coming in really fast. Hale tells her:” Yeah, it’s Verizon 5G, the network is crazy powerful. I bet you can't break that.” But she responds:” Bet I can!” Picture supplied by JLPPA