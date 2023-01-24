Ceremonia anunțării actorilor și a filmelor rămase pe „lista scurtă” a fost prezentată de Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams și a fost transmisă live pe pagină oficială de YouTube a Oscarurilor.
Filmul „Everything Everywhere All at Once” are 11 nominalizări.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the #Oscars nominations, with 11. pic.twitter.com/7I2uX787uk— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023
Cel mai bun film
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- „The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- „Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- „The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- „Tár” (Focus Features)
- „Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- „Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)
- „Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Cel mai bun regizor
- Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
- Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans”)
- Todd Field („Tár”)
- Ruben Östlund („Triangle of Sadness”)
Cel mai bun actor
- Austin Butler („Elvis”)
- Colin Farrell („The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brendan Fraser („The Whale”)
- Paul Mescal („Aftersun”)
- Bill Nighy („Living”)
Cea mai bună actriță
- Cate Blanchett („Tár”)
- Ana de Armas („Blonde”)
- Andrea Riseborough („To Leslie”)
- Michelle Williams („The Fabelmans”)
- Michelle Yeoh („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Angela Bassett („Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- Hong Chau („The Whale”)
- Kerry Condon („The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Jamie Lee Curtis („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
- Stephanie Hsu („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Stephanie Hsu is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the #Oscars for her stellar performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once. pic.twitter.com/l3YbtSMHHq— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 24, 2023
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Brendan Gleeson („The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brian Tyree Henry („Causeway”)
- Judd Hirsch („The Fabelmans”)
- Barry Keoghan („The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Ke Huy Quan („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Cel mai bun scenariu
- „The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- „The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
- „Tár” (Focus Features)
- „Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
- „Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- „Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
- „Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Cel mai bun film internațional
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- „Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- „Close” (Belgium)
- „EO” (Poland)
- „The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)
Cel mai bun film de animație
- „Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio” (Netflix)
- „Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)
- „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
- „The Sea Beast” (Netflix)
- „Turning Red” (Pixar)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
- „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)
- „The Flying Sailor”
- „Ice Merchants”
- „My Year of Dicks”
- „An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Cel mai bun documentar
- „All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)
- „All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)
- „Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)
- „A House Made of Splinters”
- „Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- „The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)
- „Haulout”
- „How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)
- „The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)
- „Stranger at the Gate”
Cele mai bune costume
- „Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- „Elvis” (Warner Bros)
- „Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
- „Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)
Cel mai bun make-up/ coafură
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- „Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- „The Whale” (A24)
Cel mai bun design de producție
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- „Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
- „Elvis” (Warner Bros)
- „The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- „The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- „Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
- „Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Cel mai bun cântec original
- „Applause”/ „Tell It Like a Woman”
- „Hold My Hand”/ „Top Gun: Maverick”
- „Lift Me Up” / „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- „Naatu Naatu”/ „RRR”
- „This Is a Life” / „Everything Everywhere All at Once”
WE CREATED HISTORY!! ??— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 24, 2023
Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/T2RH13kNXN
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
- „Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
- „The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
- „Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Cea mai bună inagine
- „All Quiet on the Western Front”
- „Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- „Elvis”
- „Empire of Light”
- „Tár”
