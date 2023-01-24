Ceremonia anunțării actorilor și a filmelor rămase pe „lista scurtă” a fost prezentată de Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams și a fost transmisă live pe pagină oficială de YouTube a Oscarurilor.

Filmul „Everything Everywhere All at Once” are 11 nominalizări.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the #Oscars nominations, with 11. pic.twitter.com/7I2uX787uk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2023

Cel mai bun film

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„Avatar: The Way of Water” (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) „The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

„Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

„The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

„Tár” (Focus Features)

„Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

„Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

„Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Recomandări INVESTIGAȚIE. Cum se scumpește RCA. Publicăm documente confidențiale din Consiliul ASF

Cel mai bun regizor

Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field („Tár”)

Ruben Östlund („Triangle of Sadness”)

Cel mai bun actor

Austin Butler („Elvis”)

Colin Farrell („The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser („The Whale”)

Paul Mescal („Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy („Living”)

Cea mai bună actriță

Cate Blanchett („Tár”)

Ana de Armas („Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough („To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams („The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Angela Bassett („Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau („The Whale”)

Kerry Condon („The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the #Oscars for her stellar performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once. pic.twitter.com/l3YbtSMHHq — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 24, 2023

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson („The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry („Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch („The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan („The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan („Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Recomandări „Cea mai bună variantă a istoriei lui Vlad Țepeș”. Ce e adevăr și ficțiune în serialul „Mehmed vs Vlad”. Interviu cu istoricul consultant al producției de pe Netflix

Cel mai bun scenariu

„The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

„The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

„Tár” (Focus Features)

„Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

„Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

„Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

„Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Cel mai bun film internațional

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

„Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

„Close” (Belgium)

„EO” (Poland)

„The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Cel mai bun film de animație

„Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio” (Netflix)

„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

„The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

„Turning Red” (Pixar)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

„The Flying Sailor”

„Ice Merchants”

„My Year of Dicks”

„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Cel mai bun documentar

„All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

„Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

„A House Made of Splinters”

„Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Recomandări Familia Anei Oros, primul mesaj după moartea ei. Ce a scris soțul femeii ucise de câini lângă Lacul Morii

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

„Haulout”

„How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

„The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

„Stranger at the Gate”

Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

„Elvis” (Warner Bros)

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Cel mai bun make-up/ coafură

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

„Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

„The Whale” (A24)

Cel mai bun design de producție

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

„Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

„Elvis” (Warner Bros)

„The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

„The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

„Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

„Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Cel mai bun cântec original

„Applause”/ „Tell It Like a Woman”

„Hold My Hand”/ „Top Gun: Maverick”

„Lift Me Up” / „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

„Naatu Naatu”/ „RRR”

„This Is a Life” / „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

WE CREATED HISTORY!! ??



Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/T2RH13kNXN — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 24, 2023

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

„Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

„The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

„Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Cea mai bună inagine

„All Quiet on the Western Front”

„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

„Elvis”

„Empire of Light”

„Tár”

GSP.RO Un austriac, care a locuit în România, a dezvăluit ce i-a spus soția despre țara noastră: "Mi-a spus că niciodată nu s-a..."

Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Playtech.ro Ce studii are, de fapt, Ştefan Bănică Jr! Puţini ştiu acest detaliu despre artist. Nu ai fi crezut

Viva.ro Elena Băsescu nu a avut noroc în căsnicie. Acum, a rămas să își crească singură cei trei copii. Ce pensie alimentară primește fiica lui Traian Băsescu

Observatornews.ro OMV Petrom a făcut cea mai mare scumpire a carburanților din 2023. Cât costă un litru azi, 24 ianuarie

Știrileprotv.ro Un aisberg uriaş, de peste 15 ori mai mare decât Parisul, s-a desprins de banchiză în Antarctica

FANATIK.RO Care este cea mai periculoasa rasă de câini din lume. Este des întâlnită și în România

Orangesport.ro Ce se întâmplă în camerele de la etaj la palatul lui Becali. Dragomir, şocat când a descoperit: ”Dacă mint cu ceva, să-mi faceţi ce vreţi”

HOROSCOP Horoscop 24 ianuarie 2023. Capricornii poate că nu vor reuși să afle toate secretele fericirii astăzi, dar au șansa de a descoperi unul, dacă vor

PUBLICITATE Veste bună pentru viitoarele mămici! Unde pot face teste genetice neinvazive, cu rezultat rapid