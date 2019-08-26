Reprezentanții revistei și-au cerut în mod public scuze pentru gafa comisă dând vina pe agenția care a organizat interviul și spunând că aceștia le-au trimis fotografia greșită. La interviul cu Adut, a fost publicată o fotografie cu Flavia Lazarus, un alt model de culoare care urmează să participe la evenimentul din Melbourne.
Ive have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isnt sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and thats not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this wouldve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly – but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. Im sure that Im not the first person thats experienced this and it needs to stop. Ive been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesnt happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry its not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots its important that you dont mix up models names. Australia youve a lot of work to do and youve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Modelul sudanezo-australian s-a arătat extrem de dezamăgită de gafa comisă de revistă, mai ales că în interviul acordat ea a vorbit despre modul în care oamenii vedeau refugiații.
Adut Akech, care a prezentat pentru cele mai mari branduri de modă din lume și a fost imaginea unor case precum Chanel, a fugit din Sudanul de Sud în Kenya unde a locuit într-o tabără de refugiați înainte de a solicita azil în Australia în 2008.
După apariția revistei, Adut a scris pe Instagram despre incident, manifestându-și supărarea. ”Pentru cei care nu știu, încă, săptămâna trecută WO Magazine Australia a publicat un articol despre mine. În interviu am vorbit despre modul în care oamenii privesc refugiații și atitudinea popoarelor față de persoanele de culoare în general. Alături de articol au publicat o fotografie mare, spunând că sunt eu. Dar era a unei alte fete de culoare.
Acest lucru m-a supărat, m-a enervat, m-a făcut să simt că nu sunt respectată și pentru mine este inacceptabil și nu poate fi scuzat în orice circumstanțe. Nu numai că personal mă simt insultată și desconsiderată, dar simt că întreaga mea rasă a fost desconsiderată și de aceea cred că este important să abordez această problemă. Cine a făcut asta în mod clar a crezut că sunt eu în poza respectivă și acest lucru nu este în regulă.
Acest lucru este important din cauza subiectului abordat în interviul meu. Arată că oamenii sunt foarte ignoranți și înguști la minte și cred că toate fetele de culoare sau africane arată la fel”, a scris Adut în postarea sa.
